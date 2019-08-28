Home

Zettler Funeral Home - Hamilton/Lindenwald
2646 Pleasant Avenue
Hamilton, OH 45015
(513) 893-2793
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Zettler Funeral Home - Hamilton/Lindenwald
2646 Pleasant Avenue
Hamilton, OH 45015
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
1:00 PM
Zettler Funeral Home - Hamilton/Lindenwald
2646 Pleasant Avenue
Hamilton, OH 45015
Joan SCENTERS


1932 - 2019
Joan SCENTERS Obituary
SCENTERS, Joan Age 87 of Hamilton passed away on Monday, August 26, 2019, at Golden Years Nursing Home. She was born in Hamilton, Ohio on April 26, 1932, the daughter of James and Kathryn (Frey) Seaton and was a 1950 graduate of Hamilton High School. Joan worked as an underwriter for Ohio Casualty for many years retiring in 1988. She was a member of the D.A.R., was very artistic, loved quilting and sewing. Survivors include four children, Cathleen (Chris) Williams, C. Edward Fields, Maria Fields (Rick Hood), and Jaymie (Rick) Barreto; eleven grandchildren, Heather Lorane (Bryan) McCaleb, Bethany Fields, Taylor, Tori, and Tess Barreto, Jeff Smith, Alex (Tara) Smith, Stephanie (Brian) O'Neill, Stacey (Aaron) Andrews, Jimmy Ryan, and Michael Owens; two great-grandchildren, Delila Barreto and Aubree Smith; cousins, Ed Barach, Jim and Lisa Barach, Katie and Mollie Barach. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Richard Anthony Fields. The family wishes to express their thanks to the staff of Golden Years Nursing Home, Hospice of Cincinnati, especially Debbie, Sara, Teresa, Kerry, Amy, Kelly, and Dana. Funeral services will be held at 1:00pm Saturday in the Zettler Funeral Home 2646 Pleasant Ave, followed by burial in Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-8:00pm Friday in the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.zettlerfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal-News on Aug. 28, 2019
