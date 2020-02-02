|
SHANAHAN (nee Kennedy), Joan M. Age 86, died Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at home. Preceded in death by her husband, Robert Shanahan, with whom she shared 56 wonderful years. Survived by 4 children: Robert (Gloria), Kathleen (Kyle), Maureen (Chris), and Kelly (Paul) and 11 grandchildren: Dylan, Devin (Alyssa), Mackenzie (Robby), Corey, Cassidy, Cameron, Brendan, Riley, Sean, Cieran, and Bridget. Born May 13, 1933 in Clinton, Iowa to Margaret (Holdgrafer) and Marvin Kennedy. Joan was a woman of deep faith and was devoted to her family, who were a great joy in her life. A graduate of St. Anthony's Hospital School of Nursing and Central State University, Joan was a registered nurse who worked in hospitals and as a school nurse at St. Peter Elementary School. Prior to marriage, Joan was a flight attendant with Flying Tiger Airlines, flying troops to Frankfurt, Germany and, once, flying a month-long trip around the world that included stops in Saudi Arabia, India, Australia, the Philippines (where they picked up Korean orphans), and South Korea. Joan donated her body to the Wright State University Medical School. A Memorial Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, February 22, 2020 at St. Rita Catholic Church in Harrison Township. The family will receive friends immediately prior to mass from 9-10 a.m. at St. Rita. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the , the Dayton Metro Library, or Five Rivers MetroParks. The family would like to thank the staff and caregivers at Singing Woods and Kindred Hospice for the love and care they provided to Joan and her family.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 2, 2020