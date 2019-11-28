|
SIMONS (Jeffrey), Joan Carol Age 82, of Franklin, Ohio passed away on Saturday November 23, 2019. Joan was born December 24, 1936 in Middletown, OH. Joan is survived by; daughters Debbie (Steve) Lamb, Beth (Bob) Ward and Kelly Brown; sister Mary Anna Atkins and her loving children, of Mansfield, OH; five grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; special friend Peggy Kidwell and numerous other wonderful friends. Joan lived in Florida for 14 years, and recently moved back to her home state of Ohio. She deeply loved the Lord and her family. Joan was preceded in death by her parents Lawrence and Virginia Jeffery; brother Bill Parker; and niece Laurie Atkins-Kanis. Graveside memorial service to be held at 12 noon on Friday, November 29, 2019 at Woodside Cemetery and Arboretum in Middletown, OH, officiated by her nephew Dave Atkins. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mission Ahava, a nonprofit world mission for at risk/impoverished children, www.missionahava.com. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at https://www.dignitymemorial.com for the Simons family.
Published in Journal-News on Nov. 28, 2019