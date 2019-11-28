Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Joan SIMONS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan SIMONS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joan SIMONS Obituary
SIMONS (Jeffrey), Joan Carol Age 82, of Franklin, Ohio passed away on Saturday November 23, 2019. Joan was born December 24, 1936 in Middletown, OH. Joan is survived by; daughters Debbie (Steve) Lamb, Beth (Bob) Ward and Kelly Brown; sister Mary Anna Atkins and her loving children, of Mansfield, OH; five grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; special friend Peggy Kidwell and numerous other wonderful friends. Joan lived in Florida for 14 years, and recently moved back to her home state of Ohio. She deeply loved the Lord and her family. Joan was preceded in death by her parents Lawrence and Virginia Jeffery; brother Bill Parker; and niece Laurie Atkins-Kanis. Graveside memorial service to be held at 12 noon on Friday, November 29, 2019 at Woodside Cemetery and Arboretum in Middletown, OH, officiated by her nephew Dave Atkins. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mission Ahava, a nonprofit world mission for at risk/impoverished children, www.missionahava.com. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at https://www.dignitymemorial.com for the Simons family.
Published in Journal-News on Nov. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -