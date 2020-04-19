|
SPOERL, Joan R. "Jody" Age 85 of Centerville, passed away Tuesday, April 14, 2020. Jody was born in Chicago, Illinois to the late John and Anne Wanish. She was preceded in death by sister Elizabeth (Ralph) Schmitz and is survived by her loving husband of 66 years, Robert A., children, Robert R., Kimberly (Barry) Sekardi, and Maryellen (David) Weimert; 4 grandchildren, Shaun, Travis, Jordan and Stacey; 2 great grandchildren, Grayson and Jeremiah; and a brother, Paul (Alicia) Wanish. Jody was a graduate of the University of Wisconsin and taught school for several years. She was a member of Incarnation Parish. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and sister. She loved life and a good game of Bridge. Private service. Entombment Woodland Cemetery Mausoleum. Memorial contributions may be made to . Condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 19, 2020