1/1
Joan STANDARD
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
STANDARD, Joan Burbeck Age 70, of Urbana, passed away peacefully on August 13, 2020, at Springfield Regional Medical Center. She was born on March 1, 1950, to the late Glenn and Edith (Maynard) Burbeck in Springfield. In addition to her parents, Joan is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Earl "Sonny" Standard and a step-granddaughter, Kayla Cordle. She leaves behind her brother, Douglas G. (Jill A.) Burbeck; her sister, Jane (George H.) Daniels; stepchildren, Michael, Joseph, Ben, and Amanda Standard; nieces, Laura Jo Burbeck, Jodi Lynn (Shaun) Roy, and Casey Ann (Cody) Salyer; great-nephews, Nate and Zac Roy; step-grandchildren, Bradley Standard, Michael Standard, and Ashley Cordle. Joan is also survived by many aunts, cousins, extended family and friends. Joan enjoyed fishing, camping and playing pool. A celebration of her life will be held on Thursday, August 27, 2020, at Walter & Lewis Funeral Home beginning at 7:00 p.m. with a gathering of friends and family from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. Joan will be laid to rest with her husband, Sonny in Oakdale Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be left for the family by visiting www.walterfunerals.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
27
Memorial Gathering
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Walter & Lewis Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
27
Celebration of Life
07:00 PM
Walter & Lewis Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Walter & Lewis Funeral Home
642 South Main Street
Urbana, OH 43078
(937) 653-4227
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Walter & Lewis Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved