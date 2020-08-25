1/1
Joan STARKEY
STARKEY (nee McClellan), Joan M. Joan M. Starkey (nee McClellan), beloved wife of Russell Starkey of 54 years; loving mother of Christine Starkey, Pamela (Jim) Ward, and Joanne (Jamie) Brisendine; adoring grandmother of Sarah, Morgan, and Reece. Survived by her brother, David McClellan. She is preceded in death by her parents, Olive (Weidig) and David McClellan. Passed away on August 19, 2020, at the age of 77. Joan was born May 2, 1943, in Hartford, Connecticut. Joan met Russell in Hartford in 1965. Joan was an avid reader, she loved cross stitching, playing cards and Scrabble. Through their many moves, she made many friends and memories across Connecticut, North Carolina, South Carolina, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, and Ohio. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Animal Adoption Foundation, 2480 Ross Millville Road, Hamilton, OH 45013 or Faith Lutheran Church, 420 S Campus Avenue, Oxford, OH 45056. Online condolences to www.ogleandpaulyoungfuneralhome.com.

Published in Journal-News on Aug. 25, 2020.
