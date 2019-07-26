|
TYSON, Joan R. Age 88 of Hamilton, passed away at on Sunday, July 21, 2019. Joan was born in Hamilton, Ohio on January 11, 1931 to Stanley Bennett and Mary Ellen (Wooley) Bennett. Joan worked at Ohio Casualty in the filing department for 20 years, retiring in 1994. She was also a member of St. Peter in Chains Catholic Church. On July 22, 1950 in Hamilton, she married Daniel E. Tyson, and he preceded her in death in 2012. Joan is survived by her four daughters, Vickie Day, Cheryl Hellman, Lisa (Jim) Stricker, and Donna (Jim) Steiner; nine grandchildren, Shane (Yva) Day, Emily (Jon) Nutley, Tyson (Kristen) Hellman, Jarrod (Kristen) Stricker, Clinton (Allison Buenaga) Stricker, Heath Stricker, Hannah (Grant Fields) Stricker, Samantha (Tom) Carskadon, and Philip Steiner; seven great grandchildren, Seamus, Addison, Taylor, Jace, Claire, Ryan, and Dean; and numerous nieces and nephews. Joan was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Daniel Tyson; two brothers, Dick Bennett and Jim Bennett; and a granddaughter, Jamie Steiner. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Peter in Chains Catholic Church, 382 Liberty Ave. Hamilton, OH 45013, on Monday July 29, 2019 at 10:00AM, with Father Rob Muhlenkamp celebrant. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. Visitation will be held on Monday July 29, 2019, from 9:00AM until time of service at the church. Memorial contributions can be made to or St. Peter in Chains Catholic Church. www.browndawsonflick.com
Published in Journal-News on July 26, 2019