Joan WEBER
1933 - 2020
WEBER, Joan M. Age 87, of Covington, GA., formerly of Dayton, OH lost her battle with a short illness on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, with family present. She was born in Detroit, MI on May 17, 1933, to her parents Harold and Margaret Crider. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, of 48 years, William E. Weber, Sr.; and sister, Eleanor Moody. Joan is survived by daughter, Sally (Charles) Campbell of GA; son, Wm E. (Denise) Weber, Jr. of WI; 5 grandchildren, Rebecca (Andy) Streiker, Gregory Campbell, Heather Weber, Adam (Emily) Weber, Matthew (Mollie) Weber; 5 great grandchildren, Kaitlyn Campbell, Michael Campbell, Izabela Campbell, Chloie Weber, and Ellanore Weber; and numerous nieces and nephews. Joan was a 1951, graduate of Roosevelt High School, in Dayton. She retired from Trotwood-Madison Schools after 30 years of service. She was also associated with the Marine Corps League Auxillary and Ladies of the Nile of Dayton. Visitation will be held from 10-11 AM, with funeral service to follow at 11:00 AM, on Friday, June 5, at Rogers Funeral Home, 110 West Main St., Trotwood, Ohio 45426. Pastor Russell Morgan officiating. Entombment will follow the service at Woodland Cemetery. www.RogersFuneralHomes.com

Published in Dayton Daily News on Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
5
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Rogers' Funeral Homes, Inc.
JUN
5
Service
11:00 AM
Rogers' Funeral Homes, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Rogers' Funeral Homes, Inc.
110 West Main Street
Trotwood, OH 45426
(937) 837-1272
