Joan Weiss

WEISS (Snow), Joan V. Joan V. Weiss (Snow) of Vandalia, Ohio, passed away on September 12, 2020. She was born in Dayton, Ohio, to John Alonzo and Verno Mae (Mischler) Snow. Joan was retired Department Manager of the Handbag Department at Elder Beerman's Northwest where she enjoyed selling handbags and meeting new people. After her retirement, she volunteered at the Vandalia Senior Center for a couple years. She loved to talk to people and she knew no strangers. She is preceded in death by her son, Craig A. Weiss and the father of her children, Jacob R. Weiss along with one brother and sister. She is survived by her daughter JoyAnn Baldwin, sons and daughter-in-law, David L. and Sheila Weiss, Brian L. Weiss; 8 grandchildren, Kevin (Tonya), Josh, Danny, Patrick, Christian, Molly (Skylor), Kiersten (Brandon) and Matthew along with numerous nieces, Pamela Young, Holly Hisle and Heidi Young and many friends. Special thanks to the nursing staff at Walnut Creek Nursing Center and Kettering Medical Center for their care services. Funeral services are at 10:00 a.m. September 17, 2020, at Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home 5555 Philadelphia Drive, Dayton, Ohio. The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on September 16, 2020, at the funeral home. Condolences can be shared at www.bakerhazelsnider .com. Please note that all Covid safety procedures will apply so everyone is welcome to attend. Masks are required.



