BUCHWALTER, Joann 90, of South Charleston, OH passed away peacefully at her home with her son and daughter-in-law, Edward L (IV) and Kimberly J Buchwalter, by her side on Sunday 3/29/2020. She was an avid skeet shooter and also enjoyed tennis, Springfield's social life and her farm. She was born in Barbourville, KY on 8/21/1929. She was preceded in death by her husband Edward L Buchwalter III, her parents Clyde & Mary Brandt and brother Algin Miller. She will be laid to rest next to her husband. There will be no services. Ed & Kim would like to express their thanks to the staff at Hospice of the Miami Valley for their wonderful care and help during Jo's final months. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a contribution to your local Hospice or . Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com.
Published in Journal-News on Mar. 31, 2020