Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Joann BUCHWALTER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joann BUCHWALTER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joann BUCHWALTER Obituary
BUCHWALTER, Joann 90, of South Charleston, OH passed away peacefully at her home with her son and daughter-in-law, Edward L (IV) and Kimberly J Buchwalter, by her side on Sunday 3/29/2020. She was an avid skeet shooter and also enjoyed tennis, Springfield's social life and her farm. She was born in Barbourville, KY on 8/21/1929. She was preceded in death by her husband Edward L Buchwalter III, her parents Clyde & Mary Brandt and brother Algin Miller. She will be laid to rest next to her husband. There will be no services. Ed & Kim would like to express their thanks to the staff at Hospice of the Miami Valley for their wonderful care and help during Jo's final months. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a contribution to your local Hospice or . Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com.
Published in Journal-News on Mar. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joann's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -