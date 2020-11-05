1/
JoAnn CABLE
CABLE (Guthrie), JoAnn Keaton

Age 88, of Brookville, OH, passed away Tuesday, November 3, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Otis V. and Minerva (Sloan) Guthrie; husbands, Charles Keaton and

Sterling Cable; and brothers, Jerry/Dale, Doyle, and OV

Guthrie. JoAnn is survived by her son, Michael Keaton,

Denver, CO; daughter, Kimberle (Mike) Tidd, Brookville; grandchildren, Nickolaus (Deborah) Tidd, Brookville, and Mallorey (Daniel) Lewis, Kettering; great-grandchildren, Brayden and LeeAnn Tidd, Brookville; brothers, K. Terry

(Marianne) Guthrie, Alpharetta, GA, and Garry (Verlene)

Guthrie, Springboro; and sister, Janet (Sam) Rich, New Castle, IN. She was born November 12, 1931, in Albany, Kentucky. After graduating from Cumberland County High School, she went on to earn degrees at Western Kentucky University and Sinclair Community College. JoAnn enjoyed gardening, traveling, square dancing, cooking, and family. Having lived in

Denver, Colorado, at one time, she was a big fan of the

Denver Broncos. Thank you to the staff at the BrookHaven

Retirement Community Memory Care Unit and Ohio's Hospice. Special thank you to Mandy Hunley and June Brown who

provided personal care and support before Mom entered memory care. A memorial service will be scheduled in May 2021. www.RLCFC.com.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Robert L. Crooks Funeral Center
3377 U.S. 35 E.
West Alexandria, OH 45381
(937) 839-4476
