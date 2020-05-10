|
DAULTON, Joann In memory of Joann Daulton: You could fill a book with her accomplishments and life experiences, but what filled her heart the most was the love of her family and her faith. Through her many life experiences she touched the hearts of most people she met. We want to thank the Wal-Mart family; she truly enjoyed her time with you. She was always a lady and she was always ready to help her family in any way she could. My mother, my sister, my friend. We will love you always, Chris, Jessie, and the Whiteside Family Condolences for Joann may be shared at www.jkzfh.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on May 10, 2020