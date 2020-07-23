FERGUSON, JoAnn "Rocky Top" JoAnn "Rocky Top" Ferguson, 59, of Springfield, passed away July 20, 2020, at Springfield Regional Hospital. She was born July 16, 1961, in Xenia, daughter of Charles and Melvina (Peterson) Toner. JoAnn loved spending time with her kids and grandkids. Survivors include children, Terry (Sheila) Toner, Joseph R. Gorman, Donna Heaton, Barbie (Rick) Smith, Leslie (Steve) Stiltner, Timothy (Amber) Ferguson II, Branden (Danielle) Gorman; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; six sisters; two brothers; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Timothy Ferguson; two children, Tabitha Gorman and Rodney Ferguson; two sisters; two brothers; and her parents. Funeral services will be held at 1:30 pm Monday in the JONES- KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Jim Ballard officiating. Friends may visit with the family for one hour prior to the services. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery, Xenia. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com
