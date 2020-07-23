1/1
JoAnn Ferguson
1961 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JoAnn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
FERGUSON, JoAnn "Rocky Top" JoAnn "Rocky Top" Ferguson, 59, of Springfield, passed away July 20, 2020, at Springfield Regional Hospital. She was born July 16, 1961, in Xenia, daughter of Charles and Melvina (Peterson) Toner. JoAnn loved spending time with her kids and grandkids. Survivors include children, Terry (Sheila) Toner, Joseph R. Gorman, Donna Heaton, Barbie (Rick) Smith, Leslie (Steve) Stiltner, Timothy (Amber) Ferguson II, Branden (Danielle) Gorman; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; six sisters; two brothers; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Timothy Ferguson; two children, Tabitha Gorman and Rodney Ferguson; two sisters; two brothers; and her parents. Funeral services will be held at 1:30 pm Monday in the JONES- KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Jim Ballard officiating. Friends may visit with the family for one hour prior to the services. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery, Xenia. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
27
Visitation
12:30 - 01:30 PM
Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
27
Funeral service
01:30 PM
Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
1002 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
(937) 325-7353
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved