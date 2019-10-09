|
HAGUE, JoAnn 73, of Beavercreek, passed away Saturday, September 21, 2019. JoAnn was born November 11, 1945 in Detroit, Michigan to the late Steve and Marian (Burghardt) Ribarsky. She was a writer, a teacher, and a long-time member of Kirkmont Presbyterian Church. Survivors include her husband, John W. Hague; two children, Charles Hague and Elizabeth (Michael) Kramer; two grandchildren, Cora and Tessa; and several nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 12th at 2:30pm in Kirkmont Presbyterian Church. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in JoAnn's memory to the or to the Glen Helen Nature Preserve of Yellow Springs. Arrangements handled by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 9, 2019