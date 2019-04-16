JONES, JoAnn Age 82, was born August 1, 1935 in Dayton, Ohio to the late George Alvin and Artie Taylor. She was a graduate of Dayton Public Schools and retired from General Motors after 30 plus years of service. JoAnn was baptized as a young girl at the Tabernacle Baptist Church. She was a life- long member of the church and served in the kitchen ministry. JoAnn was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She was kind and always willing to help those in need. She was a great cook and baker. She enjoyed travel, watching soap operas and playing bingo. On Sunday, April 7, 2019 JoAnn Jones transitioned from this life to be in the presence of the Lord. She was also preceded in death by her husband, William H. "Sonny" Jones; son, William "Billy" Taylor, Sr.; (2) brothers, Alvin Taylor and another who died at a very young age. JoAnn leaves to cherish precious memories and celebrate her life; (1) grandson, William L. Taylor II; daughter-in-law, Geraldine "Gerrie" Taylor; sister-in-law, Alice Taylor, cousin, Shirley; special friend, Gerry White and her children, Whitney and Blaine White, Britney Jones and (4) grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends. Memorial services will be held 11:00 a.m., TUESDAY, April 16, 2019 (TODAY) at THOMAS FUNERAL HOME, 4520 Salem Ave., with Reverend Robert Jackson, officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to services. Final disposition: Cremation. On-line condolences may also be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary