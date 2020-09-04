1/1
1927 - 2020
KLINE (Woodard), JoAnn JoAnn Woodard Kline, 93, of Mount Vernon, formerly of Springfield, passed away on Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at the Country Club Rehabilitation Campus in Mount Vernon. She was born on April 13, 1927, in Columbus, to the late Adam E. and Mattie L. (Hale) Milligan. JoAnn retired from the Northeastern Local Schools in Clark County where she was the clerk treasurer for many years. She was a loving mother and grandmother, who enjoyed photography, spending time in nature and loved her companionship with her canines. JoAnn is survived by her daughter, Beverly Hauenstein of Mount Vernon; her son, Kenneth (Ethel) Woodard of California; 5 grandchildren, Dustin, Heather, Brandon, Hayley and Jay and 13 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Sharon Milligan of Grove City; and a dear friend, Nancy Tullis of Mechanicsburg. In addition to her parents, JoAnn was preceded in death by the love of her life, John L. Kline; and a brother, Patrick Milligan. The family will have a private service per JoAnn's request. Memorial contributions may be made to Capital City Hospice, 2800 Corporate Exchange Dr., #170, Columbus, Ohio 43231 in JoAnn's memory. To share a memory or send the family an expression of sympathy visit www.snyderfuneralhomes.com The Dowds-Snyder Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of JoAnn Woodard Kline.

Published in Springfield News Sun on Sep. 4, 2020.
