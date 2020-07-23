1/1
JOANN LANGFORD
1930 - 2020
{ "" }
LANGFORD, Joann Marilyn Joann Marilyn Langford, age 90, of West Carrollton, Ohio, passed away on Monday, July 20, 2020. She was born on January 1, 1930, in Miamisburg, Ohio, to the late James Clifford and Harriet Irene (Harrell) Stone. Joann was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 66 years, Thomas C. Langford, Sr.; sisters, Stella Ridinger, Jeanette Harrell, Nellie Wade and Helen I. Helterbrand; sister-in-law, Dessie Opal Smith; daughter-in-law, Donna Langford and son-in-law, Derral Morgan. Joann is survived by her four children, Thomas C. (Connie) Langford Jr., Keith (Jeanne) Langford, Sharon Morgan and Kevin Langford; eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews; brother-in-law, Elmer Smith. Joann was a homemaker, loving mother, beloved grandmother and great-grandmother. She worked at West Carrollton Paper Mill as well as the cafeteria for West Carrollton Schools. She was a long-time member of Wesleyan Church of West Carrollton where she was a Sunday School Teacher. Family will receive friends Sunday, July 26, 2020, from 2:00-4:00 PM at Newcomer Kettering Chapel, 3940 Kettering Blvd. A graveside service will be held 11:00 AM, Monday, July 27, 2020, at Miami Valley Memory Gardens, 1639 E Lytle 5 Points Rd. Centerville, OH 45458. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Joann's name to The Hospice of Dayton.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jul. 23, 2020.
