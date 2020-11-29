McDONALD, Joann "Jo"
JoAnn "Jo" McDonald, age 80, of Piqua, Ohio, lost her battle with Alzheimer's disease surrounded by the love of her family on Friday, November 27, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ester and Carl Sheets; her sister, Clara Jean; and her grandson, Adam (Sherry). JoAnn was born on February 7, 1940, in Blanchester, Ohio, to Carl and Ester Sheets. She was previously married for 21 years (James McDermott) and raised 5 children. She is survived by her faithful and loving husband, Jack McDonald of 34 years; his son, Terry (Jamie); her sister, Peggy (Louie); and brothers, Herschel (Bonnie) and Roger (Maggie); and her 5 children, Debra (Donnie), Sherry, Donna (David), Jodi (Bill) and David (Cyndi); 15 grandchildren, and 8 great-grandchildren; Trinity, Aiden, Ahren, Mason, Leighton, Lydianna, Reece and Oliver. A special thank you to the staff of Oak Creek Terrace Nursing Center in Dayton, Ohio, for 39 months of wonderful and loving care. A service to honor her life will be held for her whole family privately at Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home with Rev. Andrew Monnin officiating. Burial will be held at Forest Hill Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, 31 W.
Whipp Rd, Dayton OH 45459, or to Hospice of Dayton
, 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, OH 45420. Guestbook condolences and expressions of sympathy, to be provided to the family, may be expressed through jamiesonandyannucci.com.