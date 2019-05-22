PENCE, JoAnn M. Potter Age 79, of Carlisle, Ohio passed away Monday, May 20, 2019 at Atrium Medical Center. She was born May 31, 1939 in Jamestown, Tennessee, and moved to Ohio in 1958. JoAnn was employed at Avon Products for 28 years, then at Elder Beerman for seven years. She was a member of the Riverview Baptist Church. JoAnn enjoyed fishing, traveling and riding their motorcycle with Phil. Preceding her in death were her parents, T. E. and Pearl (Reynolds) Potter; and sister, Helen Leffew. She is survived by her husband of 49 years, Phil Pence; four children, Rick (Sandy) Gayheart, Sharon (Rob) Leichman, Frank (Brittney) Gayheart and Jeff Pence (Azita Osanloo); ten grandchildren; Tony, Jerrod, Taylor, Cody, Shelby, Adriana, Kacey, Simon, Hunter and Hannah; three great grandchildren; Olivia, Anthony and Rebecca; one sister, Rita Potter; one brother Arthur (Jean) Potter; and several nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Visitation will be Thursday, May 23, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Riverview Baptist Church, 7237 Martz-Paulin Rd, Franklin, followed by services at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor David Lovely officiating. Interment will be at Butler County Memorial Park, Trenton, Ohio. Memorial contributions may be made to , P.O. Box 50, Memphis, Tennessee 38101-0029. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.herr-riggs.com Published in Journal-News on May 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary