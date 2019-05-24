SAVAGE, Joann "Peg" Age 92 of Kettering, following a brief illness, was taken by angels from this life, May 22, 2019. She was born to parents, Dora and Evangelina Fields, July 27, 1926 in Jamestown, Ohio. She married her best friend, Gordon "Doc" Savage in 1947 and they shared 57 years of love and marriage before Doc's passing. In addition to her beloved Doc, Peg was preceded in death by her parents and all of her siblings. She is survived by her two children who had the honor of being by her side throughout her recent illness, Mark Savage of Kettering and Deb (Savage) Normand, married to Jeff Normand of Perrysburg, three grandchildren Christopher, Elizabeth (Stephen), and MacKenzie "Mac", two great grandchildren, Nora & Griffin Doc. Peg's passion and love was being with her family and friends. She and Doc were forever dance, bridge, and travel partners and the biggest OSU and Bengals fans, sharing famous tailgates with friends and family. Peg loved cooking for and entertaining all who gathered in her home and was a caregiver extraordinaire. She deeply loved her family and "Gigi's" house was a favorite place to be for everyday or family traditions, where she always shared stories of times past which will be treasured. We will all miss her, but we know where she is and as we always heard her say when leaving her company, we will "watch the road" until we are together again. Special thanks to all who have so compassionately cared for Peg and especially to family friend Tim. Her celebration of life service will be officiated by Rev. Kelley Shin, Associate Pastor of Fairmont Presbyterian Church, Tuesday May 28. Friends and family will be received from 12:00-1:00pm, followed by a celebration of life service at 1:00pm. Suggested memorial gifts may be made to Fairmont Presbyterian Church, 3705 Far Hills Avenue, Kettering Ohio 45429 or , 324 Wilmington Pike, Dayton Ohio 45420. Condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com Published in Dayton Daily News from May 24 to May 26, 2019