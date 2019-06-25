Home

SELKE, JoAnn 74, passed away peacefully on June 21, 2019. She is survived by her sisters, Diane (Ed) Hartkemeyer, Marilyn Schrimper, and Carolyn Selke. Also survived by her nieces and nephews, Jason (Shannon) Hartkemeyer, Linda (Andy) Slough, Angela Hartkemeyer, Jonathan (Sara) Hartkemeyer, Christina (Levi) Hall, Mark (Regina) Schrimper, Christopher (Linda) Schrimper, and many great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Arlene and Arthur Selke. She was retired from Capitol Varsity. A memorial service will be held at the College Corner United Methodist Church, 89 Church Street on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 2:00 PM. Online condolences to www.oglepaulyoungfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal-News on June 25, 2019
