Conroy Funeral Home
1660 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
(937) 324-4973
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Teresa Catholic Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Teresa Catholic Church
Joann THOMAS


1928 - 2020
THOMAS, Joann M. 91, of Springfield, passed away at 10:25 a.m. Monday, February 10, 2020 in Pathways at the Springfield Masonic Community. She was born November 30, 1928 in Springfield to John and Rosetta (Mullee) Leary. Survivors include her seven children and spouses, Carol (Dan) Navin, Sue Wynn, Jean (Bob) Mitch, William Thomas, Jr., Dick (Ruth) Thomas, Ann (David) Markey and Pat (Jon) Hennessey; grandchildren, Andrea Navin, Bill (Beth) Navin, Marcy (Jay) Crawford, Marlo Mitch, Bob Mitch, Casey (Kendra) Mitch, Jerome (Maegan) Thomas, Erica (Jason) Jones, Shay Thomas, Alissa (Kyle) Bates, Brittany Pencil, Alex Komar and Nick Komar; great- grandchildren, Jake Boggs, Chelsey Boggs, Drew Mitch, Layla Gall and Maverick Boggs, Alissa Bates, Elliot Bates and Elias Bates; sister, Jeanne Leary; sister-in-law, Marguerite Brinkman and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, William; three sons, Jim, Jerry and Bob; brother, Jack Leary and two sisters, Louise Jung and Anna Marie Rizer. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday in St. Teresa Catholic Church. Visitation will be held one hour prior to mass in the church. Memorial donations may be made to Diabetes Dayton, 2555 S. Dixie Drive, #112, Dayton, Ohio 45409. Arrangements handled by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Feb. 13, 2020
