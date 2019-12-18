Dayton Daily News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
1002 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
(937) 325-7353
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
12:30 PM
Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
1002 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
1:30 PM
Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
1002 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Vale Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Joanna KYLE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joanna KYLE


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joanna KYLE Obituary
KYLE (Owen), Joanna M. 86, of Springfield, passed away December 12, 2019 in Springfield Regional Medical Center. She was born June 23, 1934 in Springfield, the daughter of Daniel and Ada (Wilt) Auckerman. Mrs. Kyler was a member of the Church of God. She is survived by her loving husband; Elden W. Kyle, three step children; Cheryl, Daniel and Chris, numerous step grandchildren including; Shannon and Heather and many step great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her first husband; Frederick Owen, sisters; Nola Auckerman, Garnet Entler, Carole Collet and Eileen Kingery, brother; William Auckerman and her parents. Funeral services will be held at 1:30PM Friday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Rick Clos officiating. Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the services. Burial will follow in Vale Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Dec. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joanna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
Download Now