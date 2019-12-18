|
KYLE (Owen), Joanna M. 86, of Springfield, passed away December 12, 2019 in Springfield Regional Medical Center. She was born June 23, 1934 in Springfield, the daughter of Daniel and Ada (Wilt) Auckerman. Mrs. Kyler was a member of the Church of God. She is survived by her loving husband; Elden W. Kyle, three step children; Cheryl, Daniel and Chris, numerous step grandchildren including; Shannon and Heather and many step great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her first husband; Frederick Owen, sisters; Nola Auckerman, Garnet Entler, Carole Collet and Eileen Kingery, brother; William Auckerman and her parents. Funeral services will be held at 1:30PM Friday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Rick Clos officiating. Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the services. Burial will follow in Vale Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Dec. 18, 2019