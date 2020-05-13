|
ACHBACH, Joanne Kelly Age 89 of Dayton passed away Friday, May 8, 2020. She was preceded in death by her son, John Achbach. She is survived by her loving husband of 66 years, Allen E. Achbach; daughter, Anne (Jeff) Lopez; 8 grandchildren; sisters, Patricia Lubbers and Mary O'Boyle; and a brother, Leo (Patty) Kelly. Friends may call from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, May 14, 2020 at the TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME FAR HILLS CHAPEL. Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 Friday, May 15, 2020 at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 4500 Ackerman Blvd., Kettering. Private inurnment Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to or St. Vincent DePaul. Condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 13, 2020