Joanne BALLMANN
BALLMANN, Joanne M. Age 88, of Springboro, passed away Monday, July 27, 2020. Joanne was preceded in death by her loving husband of 49 years, Eugene Sr. in 2002; three brothers, Joseph Francis Miller, George (Lola) Miller and Robert Miller. She is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Julie (Randall) Smith; two sons and daughters-in-law, Eugene Jr. (Kathy), Timothy (Lisa); three brothers and sisters-in-law, Frank (Barbara) Miller, Michael (Diana) Miller, Richard (Judy) Miller; three grandchildren, Katherine Hinmelberg, Pamela Bullock, Tyler Ballmann; two great-grandsons and two grand dogs. Mass of Christian Burial, 10:30 AM, Friday July 31 at the Church of the Incarnation. Burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Day City Hospice, 8039 Washington Village Dr., Dayton, OH 45458. Arrangements by the Westbrock Funeral Home, Bigger Rd.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
Church of the Incarnation
Funeral services provided by
Westbrock Funeral Home
5980 Bigger Road
Kettering, OH 45440
(937) 253-6161
