Home

POWERED BY

Services
Loritts-Neilson Funeral Home Inc
3924 W 3Rd St
Dayton, OH 45417
(937) 262-0065
Resources
More Obituaries for JoAnne BENDOLPH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JoAnne BENDOLPH

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JoAnne BENDOLPH Obituary
BENDOLPH, JoAnne Age 67 of Dayton, Ohio went home to be with the Lord on Monday, December 2, 2019. She was a member of Mt. Moriah Baptist Church, attended Roosevelt High School, and worked as a Certified Nursing Assistant at Kettering Convalescent and Mary Scott Nursing Homes. Funeral services will be held Saturday, December 14, 2019, 11:00 AM, Mt. Moriah Baptist Church, 301 Mia Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45417, Pastor Herman Walker, officiating. Family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service (10:00 AM). Interment Jeffersonview Cemetery. Services entrusted to Loritts-Neilson Funeral Home, Inc. www.loritts-neilson.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JoAnne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -