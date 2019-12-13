|
BENDOLPH, JoAnne Age 67 of Dayton, Ohio went home to be with the Lord on Monday, December 2, 2019. She was a member of Mt. Moriah Baptist Church, attended Roosevelt High School, and worked as a Certified Nursing Assistant at Kettering Convalescent and Mary Scott Nursing Homes. Funeral services will be held Saturday, December 14, 2019, 11:00 AM, Mt. Moriah Baptist Church, 301 Mia Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45417, Pastor Herman Walker, officiating. Family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service (10:00 AM). Interment Jeffersonview Cemetery. Services entrusted to Loritts-Neilson Funeral Home, Inc. www.loritts-neilson.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 13, 2019