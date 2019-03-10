BRITAIN, Joanne H. Age 94, of Kettering, passed away Monday, March 4, 2019. Joanne was born on August 1, 1924, in Indianapolis, IN, to the late Pauline & Allan Heuser. She worked briefly at WPAFB as a secretary. After marrying Charles Britain in 1949, she decided to care for her family as a homemaker. Joanne loved playing duplicate bridge and was very proud to attain life master status. She has been a member of David's United Church of Christ since June 16, 1957. Joanne was a kind and caring person, and was always willing to help out and lend a hand. Joanne was preceded in death by her loving husband of 61 years, Charles. She is survived by her daughter, Carolyn Zangri and son-in-law, Robert; granddaughter, Lisa Day and husband, Clinton; grandson, Matthew Zangri; and great-grandson, Blake Day. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, from 6-7:30pm, at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd., Kettering 45429. A private burial will be held at David's Cemetery. The family would like to thank the staff at Symphony at Centerville and Hospice of the Miami Valley for the excellent care they provided Joanne. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the . Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.routsong.com. Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary