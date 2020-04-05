|
|
CREEKBAUM (Kinder), Joanne Catherine 88, of Middletown, passed away on Wednesday, April 1, 2020. Joanne was born June 3, 1931 in Middletown, Ohio, to the late Robert and Florence Kinder Richter. Her laughter was contagious, her honesty was unparalleled, and her pies were legendary. She loved her family without limits but no one more than her lifelong love, Lester. Joanne is survived by her husband of almost 71 years, Lester; two daughters, Leslie Oganowski and Debi Chupka; three grandchildren, Kas (Chris) Oganowski, Kate (Chris) Noelke, and Jacob (Erin) Chupka; and 8 great-grandchildren. Along with her parents, Joanne is proceeded in death by her twin sister Joyce and four brothers, Eugene, Jack, Kenny and Joe Kinder. Her husband Lester recalls her as a very good woman and they have had a good life together. He will miss her. A public graveside service will be held Monday, April 6, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. in the Masonic Garden at the Butler County Memorial Park, Trenton, Ohio with Pastor Derek Trenum officiating. Interment will follow. Remember to keep the social distancing between others as required by the State of Ohio. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.herr-riggs.com
Published in Journal-News on Apr. 5, 2020