JOANNE EDMISTON

EDMISTON, Joanne Louise Joanne Louise Edmiston, 91, of South Charleston, died on Friday, August 21, 2020, in the Springfield Regional Medical Center. Joanne's nurturing and giving nature brought joy to her family, church, and community. She was born on September 20, 1928, in South Charleston, the daughter of Clarence E. and Grace (Woosley) Robe. Joanne graduated from South Charleston High School, class of 1946. Joanne married Roger L. (Lodie) Edmiston on June 29, 1947. They were married for 67 years until the time of Lodie's death. Following her graduation Joanne worked at the First National Bank of Springfield until she and Lodie started their family. Joanne truly loved her home in South Charleston, being a wife, mother, and grandmother. She was a lifetime member of the South Charleston United Methodist Church where she taught Sunday School, served on committees, and helped with projects. Joanne was a member of the Vesper Flower Club, the London chapter of the Eastern Star, and Monday Night Club. During Joanne's last five years she lived at Oakwood Village in Springfield, OH. Joanne is survived by her son, Ronald (Joyce) Edmiston, South Charleston, OH; and daughter, Paula (Jim) Arter, Urbana, OH. Joanne is also survived by her much loved grandsons: Ryan Edmiston, New York, NY; Seth Arter, Urbana, OH; and Drew Edmiston, South Charleston, OH. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and brothers: W. Eugene Robe, D. Russell Robe, F. Wendell Robe, and Paul L. Robe. A private graveside service at the Greenlawn Cemetery in South Charleston will be held with Pastor Cathy Kooser officiating. A memorial service celebrating her life is planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the South Charleston United Methodist Church, P.O. Box G, South Charleston, Ohio 45368.



