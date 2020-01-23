|
FLEET (Arnett), Joanne Age 84, of Kettering passed away Jan 20. She is preceded in death by her parents Paul and Glenna Arnett, brother Thomas, husband Forrest, son Eric and twin infant sons. She is survived by sons Mike (Brad), Kirk (Dina), and Matt (Sherri) 11 grand children and 6 great grandchildren. She graduated from Franklin Monroe High School, loved dining out and socializing with friends and family and taking pride in her yard. She retired from DP&L and was a former mgr at Gloria Marshall. Joanne donated her body to the Wright State School of Medicine. No Services. In lieu of flowers, please give a gift to the Alzheimer's Research Foundation.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 23, 2020