FOREMAN, Joanne 89, of Monroe, died on Sunday, April 19, 2020 at her residence. She was born in Middletown on November 26, 1930 to parents, Edward and Eva (Griffin) Bach. Joanne worked in accounting for Bern's Garden Center for 15 years. She was a member of Monroe United Methodist Church, where she sang in the Chancel Choir. Joanne was an avid Ohio State football fan. Joanne is survived by her children, Patti (Gary) Lindley, Vicki (Cliff) Burns, Roger D. Foreman & Tammi (Danial) Picard; grandchildren, Matthew (Kim) Burns, Julie (Drew) Dunavent, Ben (Carly) Thompson, Caitlin (Donald) Munk, Kirstin Thompson & Abigail Thompson; and great grandchildren, Addison Dunavent, Cora Dunavent, Harper Burns & Matthew Burns. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dale F. Foreman; parents; and six beloved brothers & sisters. The family wishes to extend special thanks to the wonderful ladies from and Reverend Joel Harbarger. A Private Gathering in her honor will be held at a later date with Reverend Joel Harbarger officiating. Joanne's favorite meme "If this quarantine feels long, just remember it's been3,048 days since Michigan last beat Ohio State." In lieu of flowers the family asks that you please make a donation to Ohio's ,324 Wilmington Avenue, Dayton, OH 45420. Please sign the guestbook at www.wilsonschrammspaulding.com
Published in Journal-News on Apr. 21, 2020