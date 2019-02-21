JOHNSON, Joanne Age 76, of Middletown, passed away Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at Ohio Hospice of Butler and Warren. She was born August 11, 1942 in Cleveland, OH to Chester and Carrie (Rose) Muncie. Joanne was a clerical worker for Mound Architect for 15 years and a LPN for in home care for 5 years. Joanne is a member of Breiel Church of God. Joanne is survived by her husband of 20 years, Richard Johnson; mother, Carrie Muncie; children, Jeffrey Conover, Julie (Randy) Back, Joseph (Bobbie) Koontz, Jill Santos; stepchildren, Gary Johnson, Diana Dodge; grandchildren, Megan Conover, Stephanie Stanley, Joshua Stanley, Amanda DiFruscio, Rebecca Sackenheim, Emily Davis, Alex Koontz, Ellie Dodge; 4 great-grandchildren; 1 niece and 1 nephew. She is preceded in death by her father; grandson, Brian Conover; brother, Roger Muncie and sister, Norma Muncie. Visitation will be held Saturday, February 23, 2019 from 10:00-12:00 pm at Breiel Blvd. Church of God, 2000 North Breiel Blvd., Middletown, OH 45042. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 12:00 with Pastor Wes Duff officiating. Interment will be at Woodside Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Ohio Hospice of Butler and Warren County, 5940 Long Meadow Drive, Middletown, OH 45005. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.bakerstevensparramore.com Published in Journal-News on Feb. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary