JONES (James), Joanne 74, of Beavercreek, passed away Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at Heartland of Beavercreek. She is preceded in death by her parents Glenn P. and Anna Mae (Hellner) Jones, her sisters Martha Cartwight and Suzanne James, her brother-in-law Gary Williams. She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Robert "Bob" Jones; her children Jenny Jones, Katie Jones, Julie (Todd) Heckman and Sam Jones; brothers Glenn James, Michael James and John (Monique) James; sisters Marilyn (David) Duvall and Peggy James-Williams; grandchildren Elizabeth, Joseph, Nolan, Stephen, Emma and a grandson due in September, brother-in-law Robert Cartwright, a special friend Kathi McCarthy; numerous nieces, nephews and many friends. Joanne was a teacher for the Fairborn Public Schools for 35 years. She also taught 1 year at Holy Trinity Elementary School. She was a graduate of the Julienne High School, Class of 1963 and a graduate of the Wright State University, Class of 1969 with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Education. She was a member of the St. Helen Catholic Church/Immaculate Conception Church. Family will receive friends at the Tobias Funeral Home, Beavercreek Chapel, 3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd at Grange Hall Rd from 5-7 PM Monday, June 17, 2019. A mass of Christian Burial will be 10 AM Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at the Immaculate Conception Church, 2300 S. Smithville Rd. Interment Calvary Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com Published in Dayton Daily News on June 16, 2019