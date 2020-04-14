Home

Eberle-Fisher Funeral Home
103 North Main Street
London, OH 43140
740-852-2345
JoAnne McGUIRE


1931 - 2020
JoAnne McGUIRE Obituary
McGUIRE, JoAnne E. 88, of Plain City, died Thursday, April 9, 2020 in her residence. Born October 26, 1931 in London; she was a daughter of Francis Thomas and Ruth (Baker) McGuire. A member of St. Patrick Parish in London; JoAnne had been a financial advisor for the Federal Civic Service. She is survived by her loving husband Ora Fry and many cousins. A private mass will be celebrated at St. Patrick Catholic Church with Father Michael Hintershied and Father Theodore Sill officiating. Interment will follow in St. Patrick Catholic Cemetery. If they wish, friends may make memorial contributions in JoAnne's memory to St. Jude Children's Cancer Research or Women's Care Center Foundation, 360 Notre Dame Ave. South Bend, IN 46617. The family is being served by the EBERLE-FISHER FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, 103 N. Main Street, London; where online condolences for the family may be sent to www.eberlefisherfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 14, 2020
