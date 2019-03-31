Home

House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc
2107 N Gettysburg Ave
Dayton, OH 45406
(937) 274-1693
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Rhema Lighthouse Christian Center
3271 Glen Helen Rd
View Map
Service
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Rhema Lighthouse Christian Center
3271 Glen Helen Rd
View Map
Joanne MITCHELL Obituary
MITCHELL, Joanne E. 86, of Dayton, Ohio, was called home March 25, 2019. She is preceded in death by her father, Benny Pate, Sr.; mother, Elizabeth Pate Gragg; brother, Benny Pate, Jr.; granddaughter, Rochelle Davis. She leaves to cherish her memory, sister, Shirley Hailey; daughters, Diana (Shenett) Harris, Linda Porter, Beverly Fisher, Kathleen (Gerry) Barclay, and Claudette (Melvin) Davidson; a host of other relatives. Service will be held 11 am Friday, April 5, 2019 at Rhema Lighthouse Christian Center, 3271 Glen Helen Rd. Visitation 9 am until time of service. Family will receive friends one hour prior to service. Interment Woodland Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to the House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 31, 2019
