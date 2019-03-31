|
|
MITCHELL, Joanne E. 86, of Dayton, Ohio, was called home March 25, 2019. She is preceded in death by her father, Benny Pate, Sr.; mother, Elizabeth Pate Gragg; brother, Benny Pate, Jr.; granddaughter, Rochelle Davis. She leaves to cherish her memory, sister, Shirley Hailey; daughters, Diana (Shenett) Harris, Linda Porter, Beverly Fisher, Kathleen (Gerry) Barclay, and Claudette (Melvin) Davidson; a host of other relatives. Service will be held 11 am Friday, April 5, 2019 at Rhema Lighthouse Christian Center, 3271 Glen Helen Rd. Visitation 9 am until time of service. Family will receive friends one hour prior to service. Interment Woodland Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to the House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 31, 2019