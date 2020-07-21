ROLLINS, Joanne 90 of Springfield, passed away Saturday, July 18, 2020. She was born April 7, 1930, in Springfield, the daughter of Samuel and Josephine (Dailey) Fugate. She was a lifetime member of St. Bernard Catholic Church, Our Lady of Fatima Rosary Club, The Fraternal Order of the Eagles, and she assisted her "Neighbors in need" through Saint Vincent de Paul. Survivors include two children, Theresa Rollins, of Springfield and Robert and Casey Rollins, of Springfield; one grandson, Thomas & Brittney (Grate) Rollins; four great-grandchildren, Emerson, Elijah, Kurdt, and J.J.; sisters-in-law, Evelyn Fugate and Luana Rollins; brothers-in-law, Rick Rollins, Gary Rollins, and Larry Rollins; numerous cousins, nieces and nephews; special family member and friend, Billie (Jim) Bartram; and her "Grand-boy," Joel (Sarah Engstrom) Bartram and children Miles and Anika. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond "Doc" in 2016, a daughter, Rita Misocky and siblings, Joseph "Bud" Fugate, Jean Sothard-Williams, Mary Draper-Powell and Theresa Williams. For generations, Joanne quietly impacted the lives of so many (family, friends and often strangers), with her support, her creativity and evangelism behind the scenes. She was a regular nursing home visitor for many years and offered thousands of hand-strung rosaries and prayer beads, and scrubbies to everyone in her midst. Her life was enriched by countless others. After 2+ years caring for Doc in home hospice, she lived in her home alone these last years. She was always comforted knowing she could count on her wonderful "neighbors", particularly John and Connie Cavanaugh, who, among others, were there for her right to the end. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, July 23, in St. Bernard Catholic Church. Visitation will be held one-hour prior. Please understand that face-masks and social distancing measures will be honored. Burial will follow in St. Bernard Cemetery. The service will also be live-streamed for those unable to attend. http://stbernard-springfield.org
Copy this link and click on the tab to view mass. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.