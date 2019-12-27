Home

Anderson Funeral Home
40 North Main Street
Springboro, OH 45066
937-748-6455
Joanne WHEELER


1943 - 2019
Joanne WHEELER Obituary
WHEELER, Joanne C. Age 76, of Springboro, OH; died Tuesday December 24, 2019 at Hospice of Butler Warren County. Joanne was born in Dayton, OH on August 27, 1943 to Dale and Louise (Robinson) Goode. Joanne was a member of Grace Baptist Church and was a nursery attendant for 41 years. She also was a Licensed Nursing Home Administrator and President of Manacon Services. Joanne was preceded in death by her father, Dale Goode, her son, James Wheeler and her sister, Gail Brombaugh. She is survived by her husband of 56 years, John Wheeler; five children, Daniel Wheeler, Brenda Wright, Sherry (Christopher) Cardiff, Jonathan (Amy) Wheeler and David (Karen) Wheeler; nineteen grandchildren, Harmony, Tess, Katie, Kara, Danielle, Lauren, Lindsay, Daniel, Garrett, David, Alexandra, Blake, Rebecca, Mitchell, Matthew, Reagan, Carly, Grant, and Reid; six great grandchildren, Breanna, Mitchell, Luke, Josie, Charlotte, Joanna; and her mother, Louise Goode. Funeral Services are Monday December 30, 2019 at Grace Baptist Church 3023 Union Rd Franklin, OH with Dr. Max Fernandez officiating. Burial will be in Springboro Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday at Anderson Funeral Home 40 N. Main St Springboro, OH from 2pm to 5pm. Please visit www.anderson-fh.com to send an online condolence.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 27, 2019
