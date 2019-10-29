|
WIANT (Groeber), Joanne Hook 89, of Springfield, passed away on Sunday, October 27, 2019. She was born in Springfield on November 5, 1929 the daughter of Paul and Catherine (Kuss) Groeber. She retired as an underwriter from the Kissel Company after 25 years of service and was a member of St. Bernard Catholic Church. Survivors include her five children and spouses, Victoria (Mike Trempe) Chase, Barb "Bobbie" (Mike) Evans, Paula (Mike) Neumaier, Tim (Cynthia) Hook and Daniel (Katherine) Hook; 12 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; four great great grandchildren and six siblings. She was preceded in death by her first husband and father of her children, Charles Hook; second husband, Paul Wiant and five siblings. Her funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday in CONROY FUNERAL HOME with Deacon Earl Rogers officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in St. Bernard Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the St. Vincent de Paul Society.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Oct. 29, 2019