WILCOX, Joanne Age 81, of Dayton, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, December 20, 2019. Joanne was born June 19, 1938 in Dayton, Ohio to the late Herbert N. & Irene Wilcox. In addition to her parents, Joanne was preceded in death by her sister, Dorothy Simpson; brothers, Robert, Clifford and Edward Wilcox. Joanne is survived by her children, Darlene Wilcox, Dorcas (Brian Printers) Wilcox and Herbert Wilcox; 6 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Monday, December 30, 2019 from 11:00 am - 12:00 pm at Shroyer Rd. Baptist Church, 508 Shroyer Rd, Dayton, OH 45419. The memorial service will follow at 12:00 pm. To send a special message, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 29, 2019