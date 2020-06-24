Jobeth STIDHAM-HOSEY

STIDHAM-HOSEY, Jobeth Age 55, of Springfield, Ohio, joined our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Tuesday, June 16th, 2020. A Celebration of Life is being planned for October 2020. Information will be shared via Facebook. Jobeth was born in Springfield, Ohio, to Noah and Janet Stidham on Thursday, April 22nd, 1965. She graduated from Springfield South High School in 1984. She married Venita Hosey on August 14th, 2003. She was an Ohioan for most of her life, but resided in Florida for a while as well. She held many positions throughout her life, but her favorite was being a pet-sitter. Jobeth was a master storyteller. If you were lucky enough to know her, then you know that listening to her life's stories was like having a thrilling, heartfelt book read aloud to you. That was her greatest talent and gift to the world. Many will remember her alter ego, Guy Worthington. He was another way for her to tell a story and make people smile. Jobeth was kind, empathetic, a good listener, and an even better speaker. Her faith in God was absolute and unwavering. She loved animals, and animals loved her. Surely, she was greeted in heaven by many beloved pets. Halloween was her favorite holiday, and she loved scaring and pranking people. She was hilarious! Her smile radiated joy, and her laugh was unforgettable. You couldn't help smiling and laughing with her. Jobeth will be very missed by her wife, Venita Hosey; parents Noah and Janet Stidham; sisters Tonya Little and Lana Stidham; nieces Natalie Cochran and Tayler Crew; nephews Kyle Porter, Brandon Carey and Tyler Bame; many great nieces and nephews; and her beloved pets, Pebbles and Shadow.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store