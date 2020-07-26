1/
Jocelyn SANTEL
SANTEL, Jocelyn L. Jocelyn Santel died at the Bethesda Butler Hospital on July 18, 2020. Born in Newport, Rhode Island, her family moved to Hamilton in 1974. Jocie loved animals and was always devoted to the family she was very proud of. She is survived by husband, Steven; son, Joseph; daughter, Rebecca; granddaughter, Kaylee; and sisters, Audrey Morrison and Gigi Francis. She was predeceased by her mother and father, Shirley and Frank Francis, and brother-in-law, John Morrison. Private services will be held at the Rose Hill Mausoleum. Online condolences are available at www.weigelfuneralhome.com

Published in Journal-News on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
