Tobias Funeral Home - Far Hills Chapel
5471 Far Hills Ave
Dayton, OH 45429
(937) 435-2273
Jodell Bechler
Calling hours
Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Tobias Funeral Home - Far Hills Chapel
5471 Far Hills Ave
Dayton, OH 45429
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
10:30 AM
Tobias Funeral Home - Far Hills Chapel
5471 Far Hills Ave
Dayton, OH 45429
Jodell Bechler Obituary
BECHLER, Jodell Lynn "Jody" Age 58 of Centerville, passed away Monday, March 11, 2019. Jody was born on October 10, 1960 in Chillicothe, Ohio to the late Joseph F. and Lois M. Barnes Daniels. She is survived by her husband of 35 years, Russell; daughters, Stacey and Jennifer Bechler; her brothers Randy Brown and Joseph Daniels; and many loved nieces and nephews. Jody's many passions included her family, friends, travel, music, cooking, and genealogy. Jody excelled in her work as a coding specialist (RHIT, CCS) for 36 years, most recently at Health Information Associates. Friends may call from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. Sunday, March 17, 2019 at the TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME FAR HILLS CHAPEL, 5471 Far Hills Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45429. Funeral service at 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 18, 2019 at the funeral home followed by processional to her final resting place at Woodland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation in her honor at https://www.bcrf.org/. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 14, 2019
