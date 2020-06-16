Jodi COOMER
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jodi's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
COOMER, Jodi L. 47, of Springfield, passed away Thursday, June 11, 2020, in her home. Jodi was born March 9, 1973, in Springfield, OH, to Steven "Ikie" and Teresa (Mahoney) Coomer. She had a passion for art and studied Graphic Design at Clark State. She was a very loving and giving person. In addition to her mother, survivors include her daughter, Kelsey Coomer; step-father, David King; two grandchildren, Colten and Kaia; two step-sisters, Jackie Folck and Jaime King; and numerous other loving friends and family. A private memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved