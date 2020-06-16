COOMER, Jodi L. 47, of Springfield, passed away Thursday, June 11, 2020, in her home. Jodi was born March 9, 1973, in Springfield, OH, to Steven "Ikie" and Teresa (Mahoney) Coomer. She had a passion for art and studied Graphic Design at Clark State. She was a very loving and giving person. In addition to her mother, survivors include her daughter, Kelsey Coomer; step-father, David King; two grandchildren, Colten and Kaia; two step-sisters, Jackie Folck and Jaime King; and numerous other loving friends and family. A private memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.



