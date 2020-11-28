1/
Jody ALDRIDGE
1944 - 2020
ALDRIDGE, Jody J.

Jody J. Aldridge, 76, of Springfield passed away Tuesday, November 24, 2020, in Springfield. He was born June 1, 1944, in Ironton, Ohio, to the late Perry and Ethel Aldridge. Jody was a member of the Ol Fashun Rod and Gun Club of Fairborn, and he retired from being a heavy equipment operator. Jody is survived by his wife, Deborah Aldridge; three children, Joshua and Teporia Aldridge of Palm Bay Florida, Jodi and Curtis

Williams of Fairborn, Casey Aldridge of Fairborn; stepson, Scott and Linda McCullough of Dayton; a stepdaughter, Desire Caldwell; a sister, one brother, ten grandchildren, two stepgrandchildren, a great grandson, numerous nieces, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters, and a brother. A visitation will be held 2-4 PM, Saturday, November 28, 2020, in Adkins Funeral Home, Enon.


www.adkinsfunerals.com



Published in Springfield News Sun on Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
28
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Adkins Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Adkins Funeral Home
7055 DAYTON-SPRINGFIELD ROAD
Enon, OH 45323
(937) 864-2288
