|
|
BAKER, Joe Melvin Age 92, of Hamilton, passed away on October 1st, 2019 at 3:04PM due to complications from cancer."Papa" loved fishing, sitting on his front porch and spending time with his many grandchildren/great grandchildren. He was born in Fariston, Kentucky the son of Elmer and Bessie (Harding) Baker on October 19, 1926. Joe moved to Hamilton, as an adult and married Patricia Sue Withrow on October 18, 1958. He was preceded in death by his wife "Patty", and his son William (Billy) Russell Baker (Mignon Marie Stone). He was also preceded in death by both of his parents, his brothers, Roscoe Baker, Edward Baker, Bill Baker, Lawrence Baker, and twins Ronald and Donald Baker, and his sisters, Ruby Jones Peeno, Mary Baker Jones, Louise Rush Garrett, and Thelma Cupp. Joe is survived by two younger sisters, Susie McHargue and Josie Maxie; his daughter JoLynn (Douglas W. Hamblin), grandchildren, Scott (Jeffrey), Dustin, Cynthiana, Shawn (Jessica), Dena, and Spring; his great grandchildren, Gage, Regan, Landon, Emma, Hanna, Karlee, Joseph, Elizabeth, Catherine, Kaylynn, and another on the way. Funeral Ceremony will be held at 12pm on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at the Webb Noonan Kidd Funeral Home. Visitation will be held prior to services from 10-12pm Saturday at the funeral home. The family would like to thank the folks at Hospice of Cincinnati especially Serena, Amy and Kari for their amazing support and compassionate care during Joe's final days. Condolences may be left for the family at www.Webb-Noonan.com
Published in Journal-News on Oct. 3, 2019