CASTLE, Joe 80, of Enon, passed away Monday, March 11, 2019 in Springfield Regional Medical Center. Joe was born September 5, 1938 in Columbus, Ohio to Francis and Vera (McDonald) Baker. He was a 1956 graduate of Springfield High School, and served honorably in the United States Marine Corps. He started in sales for Olan Mills, and later founded the Castling Co. where he contracted with Cox Publishing. He employed many youths in the community, many who knew him as Mr. C. Joe loved hunting, fishing, golfing and The Ohio State Buckeyes. Survivors include his wife, Sharon Castle; one daughter, Wendi (Ed) Castle-Staudenheimer; three step-children, Dawn (Don) Gram, Christy Hillard and Tracy Dickens; numerous grandchildren; and one great-grandson, Jaxton Michael Joseph. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two children, Jeffrey Joseph Castle and Christopher Joseph Castle. His funeral service will be held on Friday at 1:00 p.m. in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Rick Clos officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior in the funeral home, beginning at 12 p.m. Burial will be held in Ferncliff Cemetery.