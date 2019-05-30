|
DIXON, Sr., Joe Frank Age 86, of Dayton, passed away Thursday, May 23, 2019 after a lengthy illness. He retired from GM/Truck & Bus Assembly Plant after 40 years of service. Preceded in death by his parents, Charlie Sr., and Dora Mae Dixon; devoted wife of over 50 years, Margaret Dixon; 6 sisters, 9 brothers. Survivors include his wife, Inez; son, Joe Frank Jr.; 2 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren; stepchildren, Tony, Ralph and Levi Long, LaTonia Jackson, Rhonda Hayes; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Funeral service 1 pm Friday, May 31, 2019 at House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc., 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave. Visitation 10 am-1 pm. Family will receive friends 12-1 pm. Interment West Memory Gardens.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 30, 2019