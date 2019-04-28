DUNNING, Jr., Joe Neal Age 62, of Pleasant Hill, passed away Thursday, April 25, 2019, at Upper Valley Medical Center. He was born December 27, 1956, in Christian County, Kentucky, to his parents Joe Neal & Gladys Wayne (Brunson) Dunning. Joe graduated from Hopkinsville High School and from Brigham Young University with a bachelor's degree in English with a minor in law. Joe was a self-employed regional sales representative for RK Stratman INC and other Harley Davidson licensees. He was a member of the Gettysburg Lodge #477 F.&A.M. and was an active member of the Antioch Classic Car Club. He loved riding his Harley and was a member of the American Motorcycle Association and the Harley Owners Group. He served his country in the US Marine Corp and was a member of the VFW Post 6557 Mountain Top. Above all, he loved spending time with his family and friends, doing origami and traveling. He will be missed and remembered by his loving wife Angela Starr (McName) Dunning; children Alexander Joe Dunning of Pleasant Hill, Alicia Faith Dunning of Pleasant Hill; siblings and their spouses Genia & Santos Agosto of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, Cindy Dunning of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, Lewis Wayne Dunning of Waynesboro, Georgia, Linda Lou Simmoneau of Springfield, Missouri, Sandi Dunning of Gallatin, Tennessee; brothers-in-law Jerry McName (Cory) of Botkins and Justin McName of Piqua; mother-in-law Alice & Phil Fisher of Fort Jennings; numerous nieces and nephews Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM Monday, April 29, at the Church of the Nazarene, 400 S Sunset Drive, Piqua, Ohio, with Pastor Steve Spoon officiating. Interment at Pleasant Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2-6 PM Sunday at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 2900 North Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607 or the Piqua Church of the Nazarene. Online memories may be left for the family at www.jackson-sarver.com Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary