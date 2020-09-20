1/1
Joe HELTON
1947 - 2020
HELTON, Joe J. JOE J. HELTON, 73, of Springfield, passed forward peacefully on September 17, 2020, at Springfield Regional Medical Center. He was born on July 21, 1947, in Corbin, Kentucky, to the late Joseph and Eula Helton. Joe worked as a truck driver for many years before his retirement. Survivors include two brothers, Jeff (Kimberly) Helton of Lakeview, Ohio, and Mark Helton of Springfield; sister, Mary Preston of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; one uncle, Gene Helton of Youngstown, along with many nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to his parents, Joe was preceded in death by his grandparents, Sherman (Odie) Helton and Eliza (Levi) Helton. At Joe's request, no services will be held. The LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME is assisting his family. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.littletonandrue.com


Published in Springfield News Sun on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
830 N Limestone Street
Springfield, OH 45503-3610
(937) 323-6439
